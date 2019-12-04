|
|
New London - Eleanor Bucko, the charming and beautiful wife of Frank Bucko passed away Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28, 2019.
Eleanor Elizabeth Cummings was born June 1, 1928, on Franklin Street in New London, the youngest of five girls. Her parents, Katherine Frances O'Shea Cummings and John "Jack" Edward Cummings were Irish immigrants, her mother from Valentia Island in County Kerry and her father from Cork City.
She attended Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church and Elementary School. While in High School her jobs included assisting the nuns at the Saint Mary convent with housekeeping, sales in the Victoria Shop, waitressing at the Boston Candy Kitchen as well working as a telephone operator for the AT&T telephone company. Eleanor was a proud graduate of the Williams Memorial Institute class of 1945.
Married to World War II veteran, war hero, and postman Frank Bucko in 1947. Eleanor and Frank were together for 66 years and raised three children, Charlie, Janice, and Joan. Eleanor was a devoted mother and wife; she was happy exploring for salamanders, talented with sewing a stylish outfit, and skilled at proofreading many a term paper. Her years as a Girl Scout Leader at Winthrop School in New London were of great joy to her and she was a positive role model for the girls in her troop.
Eleanor was a thoughtful and compassionate woman with great organizational skills. She was also a good listener. Her voice had a reassuring quality and she had the ability to put people at ease.
For many years she was employed at Connecticut College in New London as the Secretary to the Controller in the Accounting Office. After retirement she worked part-time at the Regional Counseling Center, the Lyman Allen Art Museum, The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and in The Volunteer Services Office at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Traveling to Ireland in 1970 Eleanor realized a dream fulfilled by visiting her mother's family cottage and farm on Valentia Island as well as her fathers beloved city of Cork. The family connections made during that visit remain.
Eleanor and her husband Frank shared many common interests, strolling at Harness Memorial Park, hiking in the Connecticut College Arboretum, being a constant presence at libraries near and far, and enjoying local arts and entertainment. With grit, determination, and great humor the couple enjoyed many adventures traveling throughout the United States and Canada.
She was blessed with two delightful grandsons, Colin and Shea, a lovely granddaughter-in-law Gina, and two wonderful great-granddaughters, Gianna and Nora.
Her family is grateful for Vashti Greene, Eleanor's dear friend, for many hours of warmth, understanding, humor, and true friendship.
Eleanor was predeceased by husband Frank Bucko; son-in law David Petri; and sisters, Katherine Mary King, Marion Virginia Walsh, Edna Adrienne Frances Cummings, and Dorothy May Sargent.
Son Charles Francis Bucko of Gloucester Massachusetts lost his life at sea during The Blizzard of 1978 while assisting with a Coast Guard rescue mission.
She is survived by daughters, Janice Petri of Beverly, Mass., and Joan Bucko of New London; grandsons, Colin LaBrie of Brooklyn N.Y., and Shea Ferace and his wife Gina of Beverly Mass; great-granddaughters, Gianna and Nora Ferace also of Beverly Mass.
Eleanor Bucko was a smart and classy lady-graceful and elegant. Her support, guidance, and smiling Irish eyes will always be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Donations may be made in her memory to , .
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. There will be a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday morning.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019