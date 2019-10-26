Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Eleanor Christine Emery


1931 - 2019
Eleanor Christine Emery Obituary
Waterford - Eleanor Christine Emery, 87, passed away Oct. 24, 2019 at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

She was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of Thomas M. and Laura (Davies) Muldoon. Mrs. Emery was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Emery Sr.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in Sunday's edition.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 26, 2019
