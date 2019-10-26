|
Waterford - Eleanor Christine Emery, 87, passed away Oct. 24, 2019 at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
She was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of Thomas M. and Laura (Davies) Muldoon. Mrs. Emery was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Emery Sr.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in Sunday's edition.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 26, 2019