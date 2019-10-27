|
Waterford - Eleanor Christine (Muldoon) Emery, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully after a long illness Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Capt. Robert Emery, USN, in 2017.
Eleanor was born in Lawrence, Mass., Dec. 24, 1931, to the late Thomas and Laura (Davies) Muldoon. After graduating from Saint Mary's High School in Lawrence, Eleanor worked at AT&T as a telephone operator. While on vacation at Hampton Beach, she met the love of her life, Bob, who was sitting on the blanket next to her. The couple married in 1956, and settled in Waterford, where they raised their family. Bob's long naval career as a submariner took the family to stops in Long Beach and San Diego, Calif., Woodbridge, Va. and Key West, Fla., but the family always returned to their home base in Waterford.
Eleanor was also a devout founding member of the Saint Paul Parish in Waterford for 50-plus years, where she was active in teaching religious education. She also was a member of the Saint Paul's Morning Coffee with God. She was immensely proud of her family and loved attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events, plays and concerts. She loved to cook and enjoyed hosting family events at her home in Waterford, especially around the holidays. She shared her life experience, perspectives and wisdom through her wonderful storytelling. Her genuine love for people impacted everyone she met for the better and she was a second 'mom' to all who knew her. She brought a smile and comfort into all our lives and we will miss her forever.
Eleanor is survived by her sister Donna LeCam and her husband Peter of Boston, Mass; her son Michael Emery of Nags Head, N.C.; her daughter Laurie Fucigna and her husband James of Hopkinton, Mass; her daughter Elizabeth Arnold and her husband Eric of Hebron; and her son Robert Emery Jr. and his wife Karen of Avon. She also leaves fourteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren: Brian and Thomas Emery; Alex (Fucigna) Green, her husband Ben and their three children Miles, Emmett and Griffin; Sarah (Fucigna) Wilbur, her husband Bryan and son Henry; Erin, Abby and Peter Fucigna; Stephen, Lauren, Ryan and Adam Arnold; Kathryn, Kyle and Kristen Emery; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Eleanor was predeceased by her brother Thomas J. Muldoon and his wife, Beatrice.
For those who wish to celebrate Eleanor's beautiful lifetime with us, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, in Waterford. She will be laid to rest in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London.
Memorial donations may be made to the Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her illness, including the staff at the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, the Waterford Visiting Nurse Association, the Hartford Hospital Radiology Department and the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital sixth floor oncology nurses and medical team, as well as all their friends and family for their ongoing love and support.
