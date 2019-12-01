Home

New London - Eleanor E. Bucko, 91, of New London, widow of Frank Bucko, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. There will be a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday morning. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 1, 2019
