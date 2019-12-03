|
|
Uncasville - Eleanor "Ellie" G. Beetham Cook-Ward of Uncasville, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 25, 2109. She was born Oct. 4, 1940, to John E. Beetham Sr. and Marie (Holmes) Beetham in Norwich.
Ellie is survived by brother Howard "Jiggs" Beetham; sister Marie Ford; children Tina (Cook) Guetens (husband John), Scott Cook and James Cook (wife Jetta); and her five grandchildren, Chase, Tyler, Bryan, Sydney and Peyton.
Ellie was predeceased by her parents; ex-husband Edward Cook; husband James Ely Ward; sister Anna M. Crisco; brother John E. Beetham Jr.; son Stephen Cook; and grandson Chris Cook.
Ellie was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy ('58), William W. Backus Hospital School Of Nursing ('61) and Mohegan Community College ('87). Her career as a nurse spanned five decades, working between L+M Hospital, Backus Hospital and Haven Health Care in Willimantic up until her retirement in 2011.
Ellie had great love for her family and was a constant presence at the sporting events of her children and grandchildren throughout her life. A lifelong resident of Montville, her support of Montville High School sports was a lifelong dedication. She especially loved to attend her grandchildren's sporting events; football, baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey, whether in the heat of the summer or cold of winter, Ellie always had a spot in the stands reserved.
Ellie's strongest passion may have been for local short track racing, a passion passed down through the family's generations. Whether at the Waterford Speedbowl, Stafford Speedway or Thompson Speedway, Ellie was a fixture in the stands or the pits, supporting her brothers, children and grandchildren in their efforts on the tracks.
Christmas Day gatherings between family and friends with Ellie were an annual Holiday tradition, for years hosted at the family farm. "The Farm" remained a special place for Ellie her entire life, a place of generational Beetham family memories.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Church and Allen Montville Funeral Home in Uncasville, 53 Norwich New London Turnpike. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Church and Allen, with burial immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London. Following burial, a reception is planned at the Polish Club in Montville. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Christopher Cook Memorial Scholarship Fund at Montville High School, c/o Sue Orzechowski, 800 Chesterfield Rd, Montville, CT 06370.
Published in The Day on Dec. 3, 2019