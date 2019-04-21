Home

Eleanor Geyelin "Ellie" Casey


Eleanor Geyelin "Ellie" Casey Obituary
Stonington - Eleanor Geyelin (Sims) Casey (1924-2019) died peacefully at Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square, Pa. March 10, 2019. Her burial will be private at St. David's Church May 11, 2019.

A memorial service will be held in Stonington, June 29, 2019 at her beloved Calvary Church to celebrate her long, and until her last few years, her active and merry life. Her decades were filled with careful and loving counsel, and good humor towards her three children, Anne, Patterson and David Sims, their spouses and offspring, her siblings and their families, and an amazing number of good cousins, friends and other cohorts.

Ellie Casey loved playing tennis, gardening, going to church, working at many jobs, volunteering for her community, and as a Burgess and as a Justice of the Peace in Stonington, marrying couples.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2019
