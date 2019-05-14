|
Stonington - Eleanor Geyelin (Sims) Casey (1924-2019) died peacefully at Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square, Pa. March 10, 2019. Her burial was private at St. David's Church on May 11, 2019.
A memorial service will be held in Stonington, June 29, 2019, at her beloved Calvary Church to celebrate her long, and until her last few years, active and merry life. Her decades were filled with careful and loving counsel, and good humor toward her three children, Anne, Patterson and David Sims, their spouses and offspring, her siblings and their families, and an amazing number of good cousins, friends and other cohorts.
Ellie Casey loved playing tennis, gardening, going to church, working at many jobs, volunteering for her community, and as a Burgess and a Justice of the Peace in Stonington, marrying couples.
Published in The Day on May 14, 2019