1923 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Lyme - We are saddened to announce that our mother, Eleanor Hilsman, passed away peacefully June 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. Our mother was a loving and devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. Mom lived a long and full life and cherished all of it: her loved ones, all the people she met, and all the wonderful experiences she had. She was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Baltimore where she came of age during the great depression and the horror of World War II. Despite these hardships, Mom was always sunny and positive. She always saw the best in people, and she taught us to do the same.



Eleanor enjoyed learning about almost everything. After graduating from high school, she earned a full scholarship to Barnard College where she began in 1941, as war was breaking out all over the world. In 1942, she left school to become a draftsman at Martins aircraft factory joining the workforce along with millions of other women to help the war effort.



Before the war, when Eleanor was only 16, she met Roger Hilsman, a young man whose father was temporarily stationed in Baltimore. Roger and Eleanor became friends and they shared a love of knowledge. For example, they were both thrilled to learn that "not all snails are vegetarians" and these words became the signature phrase for their shared love of learning so central to their relationship.



Shortly after the war ended, Roger proposed marriage, and Eleanor happily accepted. They were married in 1946 in Baltimore. Because there was no silk available after the war, and at the time parachutes were made out of silk, Eleanor's wedding dress was made from Roger's wartime parachute-perfect ivory colored silk.



Over the following years, the family moved following Roger's career, first to New Haven where Roger earned a PhD at Yale, then to England where the army sent him after the war, then Princeton where Roger taught briefly, then to Washington D.C. where Roger worked in the Library of Congress and then in the State Department during the Kennedy administration.



In 1948, their first child Hoyt was born and Eleanor chose to participate in a study conducted by Yale on new phenomena called "natural childbirth" and "breastfeeding" -two concepts that had been shunned by the medical system in the U.S. for some time. Their second child Amy was born while they were in England, and their two youngest Ashby and Sarah were born during the Washington years.



In Washington, Eleanor loved the political life and rose to the occasion, hosting Washington dinners and attending all the parties with Roger. Eleanor also cultivated her own interests such as becoming very involved in the League of Women Voters while in Washington D.C.



After Kennedy was assassinated in November of 1963, Roger left the State Department in protest of Johnson's expansion of the war in Vietnam and the family moved to New York City, where Roger became a full professor of political science at Columbia University. Their lives settled down to an academic pace, and Eleanor returned to her dream of finishing college. She enrolled in Columbia University's School of General Studies and earned her bachelor's degree in the early 70's in Anthropology. During those years, Eleanor also volunteered at the American Museum of Natural History, and later worked at the Anglo-American school.



In the 1970s, the family decided to live year-round in what had been their summer home in Lyme, to the delight of Ashby and Sarah who loved living in Lyme. While in Connecticut, Eleanor greatly enjoyed working at the excellent Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic. In Lyme, Eleanor was involved with the town in various ways including helping with the Hamburg Fair every year and hosting fundraisers for the local democratic committee. Eleanor developed many friends over the years and dearly loved and was loved by the community.



Shortly before Roger died in 2014, Roger and Eleanor moved to Bridges Cornell Heights in Ithaca, N.Y. where Eleanor enjoyed five good years. She loved the social atmosphere and the many activities, and she had many wonderful visits with family while she was there. Eleanor is survived by her four children, Hoyt, Amy, Ashby, and Sarah, and their respective spouses and partners, Nancy, Graciela, Nelly, and Louis; her six grandchildren, Joe, Patrick, Michael, William, Christina, and Sophia; and her two great-granddaughters, Cora and Amelia. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Roger Hilsman Jr., who died Feb. 23, 2014. Our mother will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. A time for the service has not yet been scheduled. Please read the full obituary and leave condolences at the Bangs Funeral Home website here: https://prod1.meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/eleanor-hilsman?fh_id=14255 Published in The Day on July 4, 2019