Reno, Nev. - Eleanor L. Sullivan, 86, went to be with her Jesus, March 21, 2020. She was born in New London to her late parents, James J. and Lillian M. Sullivan, Aug. 30, 1933.
She is survived by sisters, Catherine E. Stockford, Lillian St. Germain, Carol Ann Layman; brother Robert T. Sullivan; nieces, and nephews.
She attended St. Mary's School. Eleanor had been living for 27 years in Reno, Nev. with her sister Catherine's family at the time of her death.
Published in The Day on Apr. 22, 2020