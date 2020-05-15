DeLand, Fla. - Eleanor LaRose Sadowski, 96, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Parkside Health and Rehabilitation Center in DeLand, Fla.



She was born in Groton Feb. 20, 1924, the daughter of Henry and Aurore LaRose. She is predeceased by the love of her life of 66 years, Stephen Sadowski who she married June 21, 1947.



"Ellie" was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed craftwork and was a devoted homemaker who loved caring for her family. She loved to travel and enjoyed the yearly vacations especially to Cape Cod with family and friends. Her favorite thing to do was dancing with her husband!



Eleanor is survived by her two daughters, Patricia O'Brien of Deltona, Fla., and Pamela Harvey and her partner, Neil Hoelck of Niantic. She had three wonderful grandsons, Jason Overton and wife, Jill of Virginia, Casey Overton and wife, Jessica of Chile and Arthur Harvey Jr. and wife, Emily of Pawcatuck. She also had seven amazing great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jadyn (Jones) and Jayme Overton of Virginia, Noah and Maya Overton of Chile, and Madison and Greyson Harvey of Connecticut; and five great-great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her son, Stephen J. Sadowski Jr.; her son-in-law, John O'Brien; and her sisters, Beatrice Urbani, Florence Duggan, Lillian Garcia; and a brother Henry "Sonny" LaRose.



No service is planned at this time. Donations may be made in Eleanor's honor to Halifax Health Hospice – Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.



