Mystic - Eleanor M. Young, 91, of Mystic, passed away Monday Oct. 19, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in Pawtucket, R.I. Feb. 23, 1929, the daughter of Emil and Carolina Linden Johnson. She was married to Melvin Young in 1960. Melvin passed away in 1994.
Eleanor graduated from Williams Memorial Institute (WMI) in the Class of 1947. She received an associate's degree from Mitchell College in New London. She also had attended the New London School of Business. She was a public accountant working for Johnson & Williams P.A., as well as New London Mills, Inc.
Eleanor played tuba in the Mystic Noank Community Band. She was a Cub Scout den mother. She enjoyed couponing; and she was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Groton.
She is survived by her son Mark Young of Mystic. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son David Young; her brother Harold E. Johnson; her sister Linda Johnson Hedt; and her two poodles.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 28, in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Please visit www.byles.com
