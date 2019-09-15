|
Old Mystic - Eleanor P. Ball, 98, of Old Mystic, passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1920, in Foxboro, Mass., the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Sim) Potter.
Eleanor worked as a medical secretary for Uncas on Thames Norwich Hospital and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for many years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Mystic Congregational Church. Burial is private.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton is assisting with the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019