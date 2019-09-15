Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Eleanor Ball
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mystic Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor P. Ball


1920 - 2019
Send Flowers
Eleanor P. Ball Obituary
Old Mystic - Eleanor P. Ball, 98, of Old Mystic, passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1920, in Foxboro, Mass., the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Sim) Potter.

Eleanor worked as a medical secretary for Uncas on Thames Norwich Hospital and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for many years.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Mystic Congregational Church. Burial is private.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton is assisting with the arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.