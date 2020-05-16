East Lyme - Eleanor "Ellie" Rivard (Knapp) of Milford died peacefully April 29, 2020, at the triumphant age of 93, at Bridebrook in Niantic where she had resided for two years. She was born in Stratford the third child of Michael and Anna Knapp. She is also remembered by many as Nana, Aunt Honey and Ellie.
Ellie was the youngest of three siblings and told many memorable stories from her childhood. When her brother Steve was away in World War II, she was honored as any teenager would be to drive his red convertible to school. She and her sister, Vera would talk on the phone every day and were best friends. Ellie had lived in Milford for over 60 years where her children were raised.
She worked in clerical and retail positions, and was most proud of her position in sales and purchasing at Alexanders Department store. She also worked late into her years at the Milford Jai Alai. Ellie was an avid seamstress and sewed many dresses, a talent that was surely passed on to one of her granddaughters. She also collected dolls and sold some at the Derby Fair, while others remained on display at home. Family and friends remember leaving her condo the same way they were greeted - with Ellie smiling and waving in her doorway. Many summer days were spent swimming in her pool and stopping for ice cream at Friendly's and the Sundae House. She enjoyed walking along the beach with friends, especially her longtime family friend Ann. She will be remembered by her smile, kindness and sense of humor.
Ellie is survived by her two children, Gene Rivard and his wife Heidi of Londonderry, N.H. and Sandy Robitaille of East Lyme; her four grandchildren, Amy Covatis, Jason Rivard, Melissa Robitaille and Bryan Robitaille; and great-grandchildren, Grace, Hannah, Esme and Louis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St, Niantic, CT. is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave the family an online condolence. A celebration of Ellie's life will be planned at a time in the future.
Published in The Day on May 16, 2020.