Old Mystic - Eleanor Ruth (Potter) Ball, 98, died Sept. 11, 2019, at home. She was born in Foxborough, Mass. Sept. 20, 1920, the daughter of Elizabeth Jane (Sim) Potter and George Rea Potter. Eleanor was a 1938 graduate of Foxborough High School and attended Boston University College Practical Arts and Letters for two years. Eleanor married John D. Ball Jan. 3, 1944. He predeceased her in 2004.
She is survived by her two children, Marcia Ball and Elizabeth Duarte (Paul). She was grandmother to three grandchildren, Devin Ball Weaver (Maddy), Lorin Ball Weaver, and Magen Ball Greenhalgh, who predeceased her, and one step grandson, John Greenhalgh (Lauren). Her great-grandchildren are Persephone and Sorscha Weaver and step great-grandchildren are Guinevere and Lucas Tillinghast. Eleanor is also survived by her sisters, Ann Henry and Joan Gault (Tyler). She was predeceased by her sister Jean Potter and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas Potter (Dot) and Bruce Potter (Alene) and brother-in-law Richard Henry.
Eleanor worked as a secretary to the Director of The Aloha Camp from 1941-1950. She would often tell wonderful stories of the camp. It was a highlight for her last year when she visited the camp with her daughters and granddaughter, reminiscing about the good times. While bringing up her two daughters, Eleanor volunteered in the community with the Girl Scouts, Mystic Women's Club and Mystic Congregational Women's Fellowship. She worked full time as a medical secretary for the State of Connecticut starting in the mid-1960s at Norwich Hospital and then working at Uncas on the Thames for the Director of the hospital. She then worked part time for Lawrence and Memorial Hospital as a medical transcriber.
Mystic had been Eleanor's home for over 60 years with a short time living in Niantic. Eleanor loved to entertain, play bridge, put on funny skits at parties and enjoy Saturday nights with the "Supper Club" (close friends). What gave her the most satisfaction in her life was caring for her grandchildren. She was the official greeter and listener to each beloved child every day after school and she treasured the memories that she shared with Devin, Lorin, John and Magen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019, at the Mystic Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main St., Mystic, CT 06355 or the Groton Scholarship Fund - John D. Ball Family Scholarship, Robert E Fitch High School, 101 Groton Long Point Rd., Groton, CT 06340.
Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2019