Uncasville - Elena Fabros Catubig , 86, of Uncasville passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019, at her daughter's house Cora Stewart in Waterford.
She was born Feb. 1, 1933, in Candon Ilocos Sur, Philippines. After her Bachelor of Science in Nursing she went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Ill. in the early 60s, then went to continue her education in Neurosurgery Montreal, Canada. Eventually she married Pedro Catubig and moved to Uncasville.
Worked at Uncas on Thames Hospital as a certified Practitioner Oncologist and Neurology-Neurosurgery-operating room for many years and finally retired in 1988.
She also worked at Lawrence Memorial and Backus Hospital in the operating room and taught Nursing in her spare time. She loved to play the piano.
Elena and Pedro Catubig travel all over the World. After Pedro passed away Elena was diagnosed with vascular Dementia in 2011. As her Health declines she moved in with her Daughter.
Elena has four children, Cora Stewart, Carmelo Cabarroguis, Roland Catubig, and Elizabeth Sanchez; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Pamela, Justine, Kimberley, Carmen, Melody, Maria Elena, Katelyn, Kenneth; one great-grandchild Joan; daughter-in-law Charito Cabarroguis; and son-in-law David Stewart.
Elena's family would like to extend a special THANK YOU to the nursing staff (Dawn) and to the home aids (Barbara) at the Center for Hospice Care of Hartford Health Care at Home for the superior service and kindness shown to our mom. I also want to extend a special THANK YOU to my sister-in-law Charito Cabarroguis and my husband David Stewart for helping me take care of my mother for nine years.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on Dec. 12, 2019