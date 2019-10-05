|
|
Franklin - Elijah K. Diacumski, 23, of Franklin died unexpectedly Saturday Sept. 28, 2019, in a motor vehicle accident in Lisbon. He was the son of Steven R. and Darlene R. (Kingsley) Diacumski. He was born Sept. 7, 1996, and grew up in Franklin, attending Franklin Elementary School, three years at Norwich Tech and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 2015. He worked as a manager at Walgreens in Norwich, but also painted and worked security. "Eli" gave his full attention to any task.
As a child, Eli had a wonderful imagination, playing an entire nine inning baseball game with imaginary players in the backyard, as his proud parents looked on. Eli's many friends and family meant so much to him. People loved being around him because of his joyful outlook on life and his perpetual smile. Eli was a compassionate young man. For many years, Eli spent Friday nights with his Mom serving the needy through Malta Ministries. We can honor Eli's life by living our lives with a joyful spirit and a loving, giving heart.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his birth mother Shannon Ozkan and her children, Trent, Aydyn and Ayva; and many close aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Plains Cemetery, Under the Mountain Rd., Franklin.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Eli's room was filled with sneakers. His dream was to run a sneaker company. His memory will live on through "Sneakers from Eli." A memorial fund will allow needy children and adults to walk in new sneakers enjoying comfort in Eli's memory for years to come. The Rotary Community Corps of Norwich will facilitate the fund. For those wishing to make a donation in Eli's memory, make checks payable to : RCC of Norwich, 29 Tillies Way, Norwich, CT. 06360.
Published in The Day on Oct. 5, 2019