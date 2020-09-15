1/1
Elinor Mary "Ellie" Weeks
1939 - 2020
Groton - Elinor "Ellie" Mary Weeks, 80, beloved mother, died suddenly Aug. 28, 2020.

Ellie was born in Massachusetts Oct. 6, 1939, and raised in Cape Cod by her parents Victoria and Herbert Weeks along with her older brother Herbert and younger sister Lorraine. She graduated from Boston Nursing School before marrying Jimmy Prince of the U.S. Navy. She enjoyed traveling the country while raising her two daughters.

She spent her life caring for other people and helping those in need. She retired from the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut after eighteen years and continued to champion the cause.

In her later years, Ellie enjoyed the simple things in life: going to the beach, reading, and spending time with family. She maintained her sharp sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh.

She will be dearly missed by her brother and sister; her daughters, Amy Havens and Shelley Prince; her son-in-law; and her grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the United Way at uwsect.org.

Published in The Day on Sep. 15, 2020.
