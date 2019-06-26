

Elinor Souza DeMaio Creevay, born Feb. 10, 1933 in Hull, Mass., passed away peacefully June 21, 2019, at Greentree Manor, Waterford.



Elinor is predeceased by her first husband Gennaro DeMaio; daughter Sandra Grace DeMaio; her husband Gerald Creevay; her brother William Souza; and sister Grace Branin.



She is survived by her children, Jean Phillips and her husband Fredrick; Christine DelValle and her husband Jaime; Nancy DeMaio; Gino DeMaio and his wife Lisa; four grandchildren, Natalie Phillips; Andrea Phillips and her fiancée Raymond Aguirre; Jesse Metcalfe and his fiancée Cara Santana; and Zachary DeMaio; four great-grandchildren, Alexandria Aguirre, Almando Aguirre, Rocco Cinelli and Gianna DeMaio; nephews, Bill Souza, his wife Jeanne and their son Nathaniel, Bob Souza and his wife Tania; as well as her stepson Micky Creevay, his wife Chole and their daughter Madison. She is also survived by her former son-in-law Scott Dawley.



Elinor was outstanding in the kitchen but mostly enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She found great joy in needlepoint, knitting, reading and sewing. She was blessed to spend her final years under the caring staff at Greentree Manor. Lori, Josie and Norma Jean treated her like family. She had a special connection to Lucy the therapy dog, who filled her days with joy.



Every morning she would watch the birds and squirrels as they fed on her many bird feeders, along with the wild turkeys that would roam outside her window. She was very active in arts and crafts with the staff and played bingo like it was an athletic event.



The family will hold a private service where she will be laid to rest, where she grew up overlooking Boston Harbor in her hometown of Hull, Mass.