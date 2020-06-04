Wakefield, R.I. - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Elisa Hundt Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born Dec. 13, 1939, in Bronx, N.Y., to Anna and Louis Carnavale.
She is survived by her husband Michael; sons, Christopher (Melissa) and Matthew (Wendy); daughter Louise Anne; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Mario Carnevale. She was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Hundt.
A Registered Nurse, Elisa began a lifetime career of caring for others at the local hospital, while raising her four children. She continued her career in hospital settings, rehabilitation, furthered her study of psychology and worked with populations in prisons, including Whiting Forensic Hospital and York Correctional Prison, and as a visiting nurse. Her nursing career was cut short by Chronic Lyme Disease.
A creative person, she enjoyed her pottery wheel and kiln. A knitter from an early age, Elisa made numerous sweaters for family, taught knitting, and after retiring to Block Island selling her gorgeous sweaters, blankets, and shawls. She also raised orchids to enjoy and share.
Upon retiring to Block Island, a place she loved from her first visit, she managed the E&M B&B. Learning from her Italian mother and grandmother, she became a superb cook and shared her love of cooking with family, friends, church, and social groups. Her home always was full of a bouquet of aromas. She was involved in establishing and running the Helping Hands Food Pantry on Block Island until 2018.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be missed by all those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Native American Indian Reservations, The Helping Hands Food Pantry on Block Island, or the charity of your choice.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. Please visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com for tributes and updated service information.
Published in The Day on Jun. 4, 2020.