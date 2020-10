Or Copy this URL to Share

Wakefield, R.I. - Elisa Hundt passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.



Her family has planned a Celebration of Life service for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Grace Episcopal Church, 336 Main Street, Old Saybrook.



Due to the pandemic guests will need to wear masks and observe social distancing.



