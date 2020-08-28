Norwich - Elizabeth "Betsy" Ackley Theve, 93, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. She was born in Hastings-on-the-Hudson, N.Y. March 8, 1927. After attending the Katharine Gibbs School, she married Pierre Jerome "Jerry" Theve Feb. 7, 1948, and moved to Norwich. She became active in Park Congregational Church, founding and teaching at the preschool there. Upon retirement she became a full-time resident of Block Island, R.I. where the broad Theve family has met and vacationed for eighty years.



Betsy brought her spark to moments big and small. To know her, was truly to love her. Choosing optimism always, Betsy found joy in simple pleasures – blooming flowers, hand written notes, desserts, and friends she treated like family. She was an avid reader and lover of poetry, theater and music and gifted with a wry sense of humor. Betsy was a true artist and accomplished painter. Her work was shown in Connecticut and Rhode Island. In her later years, the community on Block Island enriched her daily.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Theve; her brother Breck Ackley; and her granddaughter Janine Theve. She leaves behind many who will cherish their memories of her; including her children and their spouses, Tom and Sue Theve, Cliff and Jan Theve, Laurel and Dominic Serratore. Also, her granddaughters, Liza Serratore (Stan Buncher), Marissa Theve, Catherine Serratore (Zachary Dettlinger); and great-granddaughter Laurel Louise Buncher; many friends and extended family.



The family will celebrate Betsy's life in private. For those wishing to honor Betsy's memory, donations may be made to the Mary D. Fund at P.O. Box 323, Block Island, RI 02807.



