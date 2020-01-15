|
Niantic - Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Lawton, 50, of Niantic died Jan. 13, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born Aug. 28, 1969, in Hartford and previously resided in Hamden before settling Niantic. She was a graduate of Hamden High School and Gateway Community College.
Beth enjoyed many days on the water and at the beach. She loved watching flowers bloom after a cold winter.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Lawton Jones and her son-in-law Zachary Jones of Huntsville, Alabama. In addition to her daughter she is survived by her parents, Thomas and Cynthia Lawton of Niantic and her sister Debra Lawton of East Windsor.
The family will be holding a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Care and Share of East Lyme, PO Box 114, East Lyme, CT 06333.
"Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy" John 16:22
Published in The Day on Jan. 15, 2020