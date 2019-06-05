Uncasville - Elizabeth Ann (Muscarella) Thompson, 84, of Dubois Rd., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the William W. Backus Hospital surrounded by her family.



Elizabeth was born Feb. 7, 1935, in New London, the daughter of the late Sebastian and Emma (Petrini) Muscarella.



She met the love of her life Clarence E. Thompson while working at the Pattagansett Mills and they married July 10, 1954, at St. Mary's Church in New London. He passed away Jan. 11, 2004.



She then worked as a cook for various restaurants including Olde Tymes and at Foxwoods.



She loved crafts, crocheting and sewing. She enjoyed cooking and especially was an animal lover, who was known as "the cat lady" amongst her friends at Foxwoods. She was a member of the Montville Senior Center and was an avid Bingo player at St. John Church in Montville.



She is survived by her sons, Dennis Thompson and wife Peggy of Uncasville, David Thompson and wife Mary of Quaker Hill; her brother Sebastian Muscarella of Norwich,; seven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers, Nicholas and James Muscarella; and by her sister Carolyn Christina.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen. A calling hour will be held one-hour prior from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elizabeth Anne Thompson's memory may be made to the Montville Senior Center or to the CT Humane Society.



To leave message of condolence for Elizabeth's family, please visit her memorial at www.montvillefuneralhome.com



The Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Route 32, Montville, is entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Day on June 5, 2019