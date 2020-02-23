|
Waterford - Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Villano, 91, passed away at her home Feb. 21, 2020. Betty (Brax) Villano was born March 1, 1928, to the late James and Elizabeth Brax in New London.
In 1962, she married the late Frederick Villano. They resided in Quaker Hill, and together had a daughter, Lisa Beth Villano. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband in July 1987. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Joseph Brax; sisters, Rose Laurice, Lorraine, and Florence. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Villano and her partner Paul Georgetti of Mystic; her niece Keigh Beth Kenyon and husband David of North Chili, N.Y.; her nephew Paul Brax and his wife Kathy of Waterford; and her best friend and partner in crime, Carol Kanabis of Old Lyme. She also leaves behind the "other daughter she didn't have," Michele Cascio Morris, her caregiver, without whom our lives would not have been as full in the last years. Michele was a blessing and her care will never be forgotten. Also, a "thank you" goes to Kathleen Smith for being a part of her supportive caregiving team to the end.
Betty worked many years at the Prime Steer in Norwich, and then at Bravo Bravo and Azu restaurants in Mystic, where she was known to make the "best cosmopolitan" and "lemon drop" martinis. Betty had a true zest for life even in her elder years. She will not be forgotten for her spunky ways, blunt comments, her fashionista style and her red lipstick. She will forever remain in our hearts as a strong woman who touched many lives in many different ways.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, the corner of Montauk and Squire, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London. There are no calling hours. Kindly omit flowers; donations may be made to the . The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020