Niantic - Elizabeth Anne (Keely) Cassidy, 86, passed away Nov. 25, 2019. One of eight siblings, she was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Mildred (Lynott) Keely and Eugene J. Keely. Siblings who have outlived her are Mary Leddy, Catherine Shelly, Virginia Birt, and her husband, Chet, and Joan and her husband Tom Siggins. Dorothea Keely, Tom Keely, and Gene Keely Jr. predeceased her but Eileen Keely, wife of Gene, "the seventh sister" survives.
"Betty" was predeceased by her spouse of 63 years, Robert E. Cassidy Sr.; her son Thomas, and daughter-in-law Susan (Lupinacci) Cassidy. She is survived by her children, Robert Jr., Maureen, Michael, Joanne McNamara (and Kevin), Paul (and Sarah); and daughters-in-law, Stacey (Romano) Cassidy and Marie (Cognetta) Cassidy. Betty was blessed with nine grandchildren, Christine and Emily Cassidy, Carina Cavaliere, Ryan Cassidy, Colin and Erin McNamara, and Connor and Ella Cassidy. She is predeceased by her grandson, Adam Pfitz. Betty was also fortunate to be a great-grandmother to Wyatt Hagaman and Addison Cavaliere.
Having graduated from St. Brendan High School and St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, she taught briefly in the New York City school system before raising her children, most of whom were born in Stamford.
The family was privileged to spend about thirty-five summers at their cottage in Point O' Woods Beach in South Lyme.
From early on, it was Betty's joy to volunteer at several school systems, especially at Sneads Ferry, N.C., near North Topsail Beach, where she and Bob spent four winters later in their lives. She also taught "CCD" at St. Leo and St. Cecilia churches in Stamford.
Upon moving to Niantic in 2003, she became active in St. Agnes parish through the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Women's club, and the Resurrection choir. On many Mondays she worked at the New London meal Center.
Warm weather weekends found her bargain hunting at local garage sales.
Betty's family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be so welcomed at the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. Mailed donations should be sent to New London HHC, to the attention of Barbara Montrose at 730 State Pier Rd., New London, CT 06320. Donations can also be made easily online.
Published in The Day on Nov. 28, 2019