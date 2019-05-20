Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Elizabeth Oldershaw
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Starr Burying Ground
231 Lestertown Road
Groton, CT
Elizabeth Anne Oldershaw


Groton -Elizabeth Anne Oldershaw, 87 of Groton died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Groton Regency in Groton. She was born July 8, 1931, in New London to John L and Elizabeth Beebe Oldershaw. Annie graduated from Fitch High School and worked for Pfizer in the research department.

Annie loved to work with her hands. She enjoyed planting and tending to her roses and won awards for her skills in ceramics. She was a member of the Pfizer Travel Club and made wonderful memories traveling with her coworkers.

She is survived by her brother, Richard T. Oldershaw; sisters, Barbara Catron and Rose Marie Pressley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Oldershaw; sisters, Bessie May Oldershaw, Caroline Edith Glynn, and Mary Vredenberg.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. A Graveside Service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Starr Burying Ground, 231 Lestertown Road in Groton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Annie's memory to Masonicare at Mystic, 45 Clara Drive, Mystic CT 06355. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on May 20, 2019
