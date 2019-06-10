

Elizabeth B. Miner, 89, of North Stonington, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born on July 19, 1929, in Richmond, R.I. she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Blake.



"Betty" was a lifelong member of the North Stonington Grange and a member of the North Stonington 3rd Baptist Church.



She spent her younger years as a mill worker, bus terminal employee, and housekeeper until she became a full-time homemaker.



Betty was skilled at cooking and preserving foods, needlework and gardening. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working on puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving, generous, and hardworking woman devoted to her family.



She leaves behind her daughter, Marilyn Morris (Steven) of North Stonington, son Orrin Miner of North Stonington, daughter Mildred Moreash of Plainfield, and daughter Dulcie Ilgenfritz (Chuck) of West Kingston, R.I.; grandchildren Jonathan and Allison Henson, Mindy and Danial Morris, and Jessica, Sarah and Alex Ilgenfritz; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Carrol Miner, her daughter, Helen Henson, son-in-law Mark Henson, and her sister Jean Blake.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the North Stonington Baptist Church, 5 Rocky Hollow Road, North Stonington. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery in North Stonington. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, R.I.



