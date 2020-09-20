Dear Mumford family,

What a wonderful tribute you wrote to Liz. It was my privilege to have taught with Liz at EDS and enjoy one of her gourmet meals at Chalpie House. I will always remember her beautiful painting of Noah's Ark that was displayed at EDS for many years.

It's also been my privilege to teach several Mumfords as well as work with Liz (Bish's wife) at EDS.

Your family will be in my prayers.

Kathy Richardson

Kathy Richardson