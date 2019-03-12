Elizabeth Brooks



Groton – Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (Godin) Brooks, 59, of Groton and Rochester, N.H., formerly of Fitchburg, Mass., died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Backus Hospital in Norwich.



She loved to work with children, helping as a teacher's aide in Groton and for an afterschool program in Rochester. She was passionate about rescuing animals in need and fostered many kittens while living in Groton. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy.



Her funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Speaks Out or The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.