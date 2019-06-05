New Britain, CT. - With sadness in our hearts, we announce the passing of Elizabeth "Betty" C. (Castellani) Satalino of New Britain, 93, June 1, 2019. Betty was born Dec. 2, 1925, in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Felix and Anna (Zenittini) Castellani. She was the loving and caring wife of the late Thomas F. Satalino for over 53 years. Betty attended St. Joseph's School in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School in 1943.



She worked at WT Grants for many years as a bookkeeper and clerk, and after taking a break to raise a family, (if you call that a break), Betty worked as a cashier at the former New Britain General Hospital for twenty-five years until her retirement in 1990. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph's Church in New Britain. A very patient person, Betty waited for what seemed like an eternity to finally have a stained-glass window of the church dedicated to Dad and herself, and a second window dedicated to her brother, the late Rev. John J. Castellani (Col. USAF, Ret). As far as the family was concerned, her more than ninety years of church attendance and participation should have qualified her to have the whole building dedicated to her. To back this up, on more than one occasion when we were young, we could hear people after Mass whisper "She's a saint."



A favorite pastime of hers was playing cards with her cousins, friends and family. Betty would teach you any card game that was unfamiliar to you. But you had to be on your toes at all times. After all, she was really fast and good with numbers and that could put you at a disadvantage. Betty would also teach you how to shuffle if you were having trouble. Needless to say, her grandchildren now are all expert card shufflers. In a nod to her nurturing and motherly side, when you came into her home, she would always ask if you were hungry. Even if you weren't, she would fix something up for you really quick. Betty's signature cheesecake was a delicious treat on the holidays. The recipe has now been passed down to the next generation. Also, it is nice to know that her coleslaw side dish will live on forever. Betty was blessed with a long and wonderful life. She was fortunate enough to be playing bingo and solving the jumble word puzzle just days before she slipped away from us. We will always remember her kind, caring and gentle personality.



Elizabeth is survived by her three sons, Thomas J. Satalino and his wife Jude (Joyce) of Kensington; Robert P. Satalino and his wife Ruth Ann (Rashaw) of Plainville; Donald J. Satalino of New Britain; and her daughter Nancy Satalino Staub and her husband David of Groton Long Point; her brother Richard J. Castellani of St. Petersburg, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Molly Satalino, George (Kara) Satalino, Rachel (Steven) Jase, Matthew (Kathleen) Satalino, Andrew Satalino, Timothy Satalino, Elizabeth Staub and Caroline Staub; her six great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Luke, Samuel and Cecelia Satalino, Alice and Rose Jase. Betty is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Barbara Ann Satalino. The family would like to acknowledge the professionalism and kindness of all the people who work and live at Arbor Rose in New Britain.



Funeral rites for Elizabeth will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, with the procession departing at 9 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 306 Industrial Park Road, Middletown, CT 06457 or www.cff.org.



To extend condolences to the Satalino family or to share a memory of Elizabeth, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM