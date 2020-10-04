1/
Elizabeth "Betty" DeNoia
1929 - 2020
Groton - Elizabeth "Betty" DeNoia, 91, of Groton died Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Betty was born Feb. 17, 1929, in New London, to Leslie Newby and Grace Saunders Newby. She attended Bryant University. For many years, Betty worked as a secretary at UCONN Avery Point in Groton. She has three children, Marc, Jane and Peter. Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting with the arrangements which are private. For more on Betty, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Day on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
October 3, 2020
Mrs. DeNoia was like a second mother to me. We lived next door and Jane and I were best friends and I spent as much time at their home as I did mine.
Over the years Jane and I spent many special times together, later reunited at Avery Point where I Eid see Mrs. DeNoia in the office for advise and help and again more recently at Fairview where my dad spent his last days. I always enjoyed seeing Mrs. DeNoia when I visited my Dad . I would remind her who I was and she always had a funny story to recall. Rest in peace and my sincere condolences to Jane, Marc, Peter and their families.
Linda Wildes
Friend
October 3, 2020
Condolences on you loss
Anni Parchman
Friend
October 3, 2020
Jane Burke
Family
