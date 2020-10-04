Mrs. DeNoia was like a second mother to me. We lived next door and Jane and I were best friends and I spent as much time at their home as I did mine.

Over the years Jane and I spent many special times together, later reunited at Avery Point where I Eid see Mrs. DeNoia in the office for advise and help and again more recently at Fairview where my dad spent his last days. I always enjoyed seeing Mrs. DeNoia when I visited my Dad . I would remind her who I was and she always had a funny story to recall. Rest in peace and my sincere condolences to Jane, Marc, Peter and their families.

Linda Wildes

