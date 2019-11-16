|
|
North Stonington - Elizabeth "Liz" (McConnell) Haddad, 87, died Nov. 8, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London following a short illness. She was born in New London the daughter of Grace and Chrystie McConnell.
She was married to Kenneth G. Haddad who predeceased her. She leaves her friend and caregiver Denise Braithwaite, who provided invaluable care to Liz and enabled her to live independently at her farm until the end of her life.
Elizabeth M. Haddad's association with the University of Connecticut began with her graduation from the Department of Zoology and Entomology in 1955; it ended when she retired May 1, 1988. During her tenure with the University, she served in one Department and two Institutes. From 1955 to 1967 she was a Research Assistant I in the Department of Animal Diseases, now the Department of Pathobiology, and later in the Institute of Cell Biology. In 1967, she joined the Noank Marine Research Laboratory which, in 1970, became a unit of the Marine Sciences Institute. There she attained the rank of Specialist I in Marine Biology. Over the years, she assisted in and contributed to many research projects. They range from the analysis of heavy metals in shellfish tissues and environmental samples to the investigation of physiology and histopathology of marine invertebrates. Also, she acted as teaching assistant in Pathobiology of Invertebrates. Moreover, she helped many graduate students to start their research by providing them with advice on setting up and operating laboratory equipment.
She leaves her sister-in-law Hariett, wife of her deceased brother Dr. Ellicott McConnell "Mack or Eck", of Easton, Md.; and their two children, Liz's niece and nephew, Anne (Richard) McConnell Naber of Mt. Morris, Mich. and Craig (Kristina) McConnell of Chardon, Ohio.
Liz was instrumental in the donation of her ancestral home formerly owned by the Ezekiel Main-William Stewart Association to the North Stonington Historical Society Inc. at 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington, and known now as the Stephen Maine Homestead.
Liz's life was centered around her farm and the horses, donkeys and cats who resided there.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Pendleton Hill, North Stonington with burial to follow at Pendleton Hill Cemetery, N. Stonington.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Phoenix Rising Equine Rescue and Sanctuary, 1 Pine Woods Road, North Stonington, CT 06359.
Published in The Day on Nov. 16, 2019