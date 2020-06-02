Niantic - Elizabeth Hazel Hurshman-Victoria of Niantic and formerly of East Lyme passed away May 11, 2020. She was the widow of Charley Hurshman and Edmund Victoria. She was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of Leo and Mary Grace Burger.



She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother Joseph. Elizabeth is survived by her friend Maggi Prokop; her two stepsons, Edmund and Steve Victoria; and her nieces, Sandra Burger and Elizabeth Burger-Jones.



Elizabeth formerly worked in the classified department at The Day. She also owned The Golden Horse Gift Shop in Flanders.



Services will be private. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Niantic is handling arrangements.



