Old Lyme - Elizabeth I. (Green) Weaver, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Liz was born in Old Lyme April 9, 1926, to Nathan and Rosa (Champion) Green.
She graduated in June of 1945 from Old Lyme High School and married John H. Weaver in 1956. Liz was a lifelong resident of Old Lyme and devoted her life to her family. She instilled her love of animals, gardening and family.
She was predeceased by her husband John; brothers, Ralph, Babe, Doug, Lester, Nathan, Ken and Sam Green; and her sisters, Marion Ely and Rosalie Nesto. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Vernon) Stevens of Old Lyme and Victoria (Steve) Weaver of Colchester; granddaughters, Tyler Tracy of Cromwell and Tonya (Tim) Johnson of Massachusetts; as well as five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Ocean Meadow of Clinton and Angel Gyapong of Meriden for their excellent care of their Mom during the last months.
A family graveside service will be held in the Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme. Memorial contributions may be made in Liz's name to the Old Lyme Animal Control Shelter, c/o the Animal Control Officer, Memorial Town Hall, 52 Lyme Street, Old Lyme, CT 06371.
To share a memory of Liz or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.