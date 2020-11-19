1/1
Elizabeth I. "Liz" (Green) Weaver
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Old Lyme - Elizabeth I. (Green) Weaver, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Liz was born in Old Lyme April 9, 1926, to Nathan and Rosa (Champion) Green.

She graduated in June of 1945 from Old Lyme High School and married John H. Weaver in 1956. Liz was a lifelong resident of Old Lyme and devoted her life to her family. She instilled her love of animals, gardening and family.

She was predeceased by her husband John; brothers, Ralph, Babe, Doug, Lester, Nathan, Ken and Sam Green; and her sisters, Marion Ely and Rosalie Nesto. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Vernon) Stevens of Old Lyme and Victoria (Steve) Weaver of Colchester; granddaughters, Tyler Tracy of Cromwell and Tonya (Tim) Johnson of Massachusetts; as well as five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Ocean Meadow of Clinton and Angel Gyapong of Meriden for their excellent care of their Mom during the last months.

A family graveside service will be held in the Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme. Memorial contributions may be made in Liz's name to the Old Lyme Animal Control Shelter, c/o the Animal Control Officer, Memorial Town Hall, 52 Lyme Street, Old Lyme, CT 06371.

To share a memory of Liz or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson, Wright & Weymer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved