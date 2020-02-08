|
|
New London - Elizabeth Jane Hollander Covington, 49, of New London died unexpectedly at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born in New London Aug. 27, 1970, the daughter of Robert F. and Betty Jane Corbett Hollander. She attended local schools and was employed as a private housekeeper.
Mrs. Covington is survived by her husband of 29 years, Horace Covington; her daughter Alexis Covington of New London; her brother Robert Francis Hollander Jr. of Norwich; two sisters, Pamela Hollander Smith of Newport News, Va., Kathy Marie Jones of Norwich; her grandson Carter Anthony Nelson. She was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Jones Esteves and Mary Jones.
Calling hours are Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Condolences may be shared on Elizabeth's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2020