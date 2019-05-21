Westerly - An extraordinarily beautiful and courageous soul, Elizabeth Jean (Weymouth) Hayden passed away Saturday, May 18th, with her loving family beside her. Born in Portland, Maine May 5, 1933, she was the daughter of H. Stanley and Mildred (Eaton) Weymouth. She spent her childhood in Augusta, Maine and enjoyed fishing with her dad at their summer camp on Cobbosseecontee Lake.



After graduating from Colby College in Waterville, Maine with a B.A. in Sociology, Liz moved to Southern California to pursue a career in social work. Finding work in the insurance industry, she transferred to San Francisco, where she met her future husband, John, on a blind date on New Year's Eve and married shortly thereafter in San Francisco in 1957. Together, they lived in Los Angeles, Rochester, N.Y., San Antonio, Texas, and Niantic until they finally settled in Oakdale due to John's career in the USCG Band.



John and Liz operated their own double reed business during and after his career in the Coast Guard. Together they enjoyed delicious French and German wines from John's extensive wine cellar as well as numerous travels to Montreal and Quebec. John and Liz were avid animal lovers; their home always had at least one cat (often more) and a German shepherd.



After John's death in 2015, Liz moved to The Elms in Westerly, R.I., where she lived very happily for the rest of her life. She would like to thank the wonderful staff and friends she made during her last years there.



Liz enjoyed traveling abroad with her daughters, reading, exercising at the gym, laughing, doing crossword puzzles, watching her beloved Red Sox and Patriots, and seeing the UConn girls win so many basketball games! She was a great friend and the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for. She will be missed tremendously by her beloved daughters, Suzanne Bahmanyar and her husband, Hom, of San Jose, Calif.; and Marianne Morgan and her husband, Timothy, of Westerly; and her loving granddaughter. Laina Muroni of Brooklyn, N.Y.



To honor Liz Hayden's life, donations may be made to The WARM Center; 56 Spruce Street



Westerly, RI 02891 (http://warmcenter.org).



Funeral services will be held privately honoring Liz's request. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, R.I. is assisting the family with arrangements.



For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com Published in The Day on May 21, 2019