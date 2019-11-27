|
|
|
Niantic - Elizabeth Keely "Betty" Cassidy, 86, of Sleepy Hollow Road passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Fairview Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center Groton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Nov. 27, 2019