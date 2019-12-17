|
Waterford - Elizabeth L. Bove, 83, of Waterford passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford, after a short illness.
"Liz" was born June 9, 1936, in Waterford, the daughter of the late Lareto and Rose Bove. She was born and lived at the same Waterford address her entire life where her father once operated a chicken farm. She graduated from Connecticut College and then went on to work for Electric Boat as a Calculator where she remained for 58 years until retiring as a Data Developer in 2016. Liz was the first woman to reach the 50-year milestone at EB.
Liz enjoyed playing softball, bowling, basketball, and volleyball. Liz was a member of the Hall of Fame at the Electric Boat Athletic Club and served at every position on the Executive Board. Most recently, she was actively involved with the bowling league.
She is survived by her son, Louis Bove and his wife Jennifer of Pottstown, Pa.; as well as two grandchildren, Christopher and Eva. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sister, Mary Anne Kelly; and brothers, Dante, Thomas, and Henry Bove.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Ave., New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 17, 2019