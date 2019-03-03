Norwich -Elizabeth "Betty" Lee passed away March 2nd, 2019, at the age of 80 surrounded by her loving family.



She is predeceased by her husband, Frank "Scotty"; and her oldest son, Frank, which left a lifelong void in her heart. Betty is also predeceased by her mom and dad, Alice and George Jackson; her sister, Alice Morris; and three brothers, George, William and Frederick.



Betty will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her five boys and their families, Will (Eileen), Joe (Carol), Andy (Carol), and Steve (BJ); her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jordinn, Gabriella, Corinne, Evan, Austin, Julia, Frankie, Leah, and Henry will always remember her contagious smile. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine (Bruce) Finley; and many nieces and nephews whom she had a positive impact on their lives.



Betty was born in Dundee, Scotland, married in Glasgow, Scotland and settled in Norwich, where she had a great impact on her community. Betty will always be remembered for her hard work and service in the Norwich Public School system, Norwich State Hospital and as a volunteer at the Backus Hospital Daycare for 14 years, where she was lovingly known as "Grandma Betty."



Betty was an amazing wife, mom, and grandmother, who thought more about others than herself and taught many the definition of "tough." Betty treasured her boys, which was evident by her involvement at the Little League and youth football fields. She will truly be missed by many, but most certainly her boys.



Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 4th at Cummings Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff St Norwich. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich at 10 a.m March 5th.



A private family burial will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice Southeastern CT and Eastern Connecticut Hematology and Oncology (ECHO).



Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory. Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary