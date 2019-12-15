|
Waterford - Elizabeth "Betty" M. Gottwalt, 87, of Waterford, entered into eternal peace December 10, 2019, at her daughter's home.
Betty was born in New London Jan. 9, 1932, to Willis H. Stepp and Rose (Cables) Stepp. During her childhood years, she attended St. Mary Star of the Sea Church and Williams Memorial Institute (WMI), both in New London. She married the love of her life, the late Norman R. Gottwalt, Dec. 27, 1950, and they shared 58 remarkable years together. Betty worked for many years and retired from the Sheffield Tube Corporation.
Betty is survived by her two devoted daughters, Colleen A. McCarthy and her husband Joseph of Quaker Hill and Patricia L. Perrino and her husband Michael of Oakdale. She also is survived by her three loving sisters: Barbara Petrizzi of New London, Geraldine Duggan and husband Paul from Lisbon and Carole Gaynor and husband Gerard of Waterford. She was pre-deceased by her two brothers, Willis Stepp and Robert Stepp. Betty was blessed with many nieces and nephews with whom she shared a special bond.
Betty's greatest love in life was her family, and she was lucky enough to be the beginning of a five generation legacy. She would do anything for her family, or anyone really, with no questions asked. She is survived by three adored grandchildren: Ann-Marie Atkinson and husband Jeff from Oakdale, Michael Perrino and wife Danielle of Jamestown, Pa. and Marissa McCarthy of Quaker Hill. Her great-grandchildren, whom she cherished, include Alec Brown and wife Rachel of Westerly, Zachary Lutzen and fiancé Kelsie Van Wormer of Voluntown and Cody Lutzen and Meghan Autencio of Oakdale; and also, Madison and twin brothers Justin and Joshua Perrino from Jamestown, Pa. Her great-great-grandchildren, Kayden and Liam Lutzen were the light of Betty's life.
Betty truly enjoyed being social and many would say she was given a gift of the gab. She was a member of the Waterford Senior Center and the Italian Club. If there was a good sale at a local store, Betty made sure she found it. She spent many years traveling with her husband and family around the world. She always enjoyed a game of local Bingo. During holidays, Betty loved spending time in the kitchen as a wonderful cook and master chef of the famous Lighthouse Inn potatoes. Betty loved making memories with her many friends; and they appreciated her caring heart and sense of humor. Betty was most appreciative of her best friend, Patricia Knapp.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. A private burial will take place Friday, Dec. 20.
The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019