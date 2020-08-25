1/
Elizabeth Mary Powers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mystic - Elizabeth "Betty" Mary Powers passed peacefully Aug. 14,2020, in her home in Mystic. She will be sorely missed by her siblings, Joseph Miklojcik, Jacob Miklojcik and Barbara McCredie; as well as her children, Michael S. Powers of Idaho and Mary Beth Ramcke of Ivoryton. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Thaddeus, Shaina, Matthius, Chastain, Faith, Tatumn, Tiffini and Danna.

Betty spent a career of service as a nurse practitioner, working in hospitals, in the public sector as a visiting nurse and as a school nurse. Her bubbly personality and ready smile brought joy to all who knew her.

She is predeceased by her devoted husband Stanley Powers, whom she married in 1961, at the Coast Guard Chapel in New London.

A memorial service will be held at a later date; at which time she will be interred next to her husband on the grounds of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Donations in her memory may be made to the Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association, Class of 1961, 47 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved