Mystic - Elizabeth "Betty" Mary Powers passed peacefully Aug. 14,2020, in her home in Mystic. She will be sorely missed by her siblings, Joseph Miklojcik, Jacob Miklojcik and Barbara McCredie; as well as her children, Michael S. Powers of Idaho and Mary Beth Ramcke of Ivoryton. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Thaddeus, Shaina, Matthius, Chastain, Faith, Tatumn, Tiffini and Danna.



Betty spent a career of service as a nurse practitioner, working in hospitals, in the public sector as a visiting nurse and as a school nurse. Her bubbly personality and ready smile brought joy to all who knew her.



She is predeceased by her devoted husband Stanley Powers, whom she married in 1961, at the Coast Guard Chapel in New London.



A memorial service will be held at a later date; at which time she will be interred next to her husband on the grounds of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Donations in her memory may be made to the Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association, Class of 1961, 47 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store