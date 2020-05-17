East Lyme - Elizabeth N. "Betty" Updegrave, 91, passed away peacefully due to COVID-19 May 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Reading, Pa., the daughter of the late Stephen and Mildred (Korach) Nickliss.
She was predeceased in 2007, by her loving husband, Ronald J. Updegrave, whom she married May 13, 1950. They moved from Reading, Pa. to Waterford in 1956, and then to East Lyme in 1968. Betty enjoyed countless days by the swimming pool, watching all the grandkids play. We will forever remember her saying, "Keep the water in the pool!"
She will be sadly missed by her children: Stephanie Stevens and fiancé Glenn Harris, Lori Anderson and husband Wayne and Dennis Updegrave and wife Wendy; and grandchildren: Eric (Shanel), Bryan (Melissa), Cheyenne (Wilson), Denver, Katie (John), Benjamin (Yearling) and Christopher. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her brother Michael Nickliss; and sister Madeline Weidman, both of Pennsylvania.
Due to the current conditions, funeral services will be private. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, Niantic is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with Betty's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 17, 2020.