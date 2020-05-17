Elizabeth N. "Betty" Updegrave
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
East Lyme - Elizabeth N. "Betty" Updegrave, 91, passed away peacefully due to COVID-19 May 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Reading, Pa., the daughter of the late Stephen and Mildred (Korach) Nickliss.

She was predeceased in 2007, by her loving husband, Ronald J. Updegrave, whom she married May 13, 1950. They moved from Reading, Pa. to Waterford in 1956, and then to East Lyme in 1968. Betty enjoyed countless days by the swimming pool, watching all the grandkids play. We will forever remember her saying, "Keep the water in the pool!"

She will be sadly missed by her children: Stephanie Stevens and fiancé Glenn Harris, Lori Anderson and husband Wayne and Dennis Updegrave and wife Wendy; and grandchildren: Eric (Shanel), Bryan (Melissa), Cheyenne (Wilson), Denver, Katie (John), Benjamin (Yearling) and Christopher. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her brother Michael Nickliss; and sister Madeline Weidman, both of Pennsylvania.

Due to the current conditions, funeral services will be private. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, Niantic is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with Betty's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved