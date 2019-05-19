|
|
|
Groton - Elizabeth "Annie" Oldershaw, 87, of Groton died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Groton Regency in Groton. She was born July 8, 1931, in New London to John L and Elizabeth Beebe Oldershaw.
Annie graduated Fitch High School and worked for Pfizer in the research department.
Visitation 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. A Graveside Service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Starr Burying Ground, 231 Lestertown Road, Groton.
Please visit www.byles.com for more memorial information. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on May 19, 2019
Read More