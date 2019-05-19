Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Elizabeth Oldershaw
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Starr Burying Ground
231 Lestertown Road
Groton, CT
Elizabeth "Annie" Oldershaw


1931 - 2019
Elizabeth "Annie" Oldershaw Obituary
Groton - Elizabeth "Annie" Oldershaw, 87, of Groton died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Groton Regency in Groton. She was born July 8, 1931, in New London to John L and Elizabeth Beebe Oldershaw.

Annie graduated Fitch High School and worked for Pfizer in the research department.

Visitation 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. A Graveside Service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Starr Burying Ground, 231 Lestertown Road, Groton.

Please visit www.byles.com for more memorial information. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on May 19, 2019
