Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Elizabeth "Betty" Pettini Obituary
Mystic - Elizabeth "Betty" (Simonelli) Pettini, 87, lifelong resident of Mystic passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Donald J. Pettini who predeceased her in 2013.

Born in Mystic, she was the daughter of the late Octavius and Catherine (Bertoni) Simonelli and sister of two U.S. military veterans, the late Norman and Raymond Simonelli.

She is survived by her children, Donald Pettini Jr., John Pettini and his wife Robin, Robert Pettini and his wife Trina, Bob LaChapelle and his wife Mindy; daughter-in-law, Dee Dee Weall; her grandchildren, Zachary, Melaney , Nicholas, Melissa, Kristin, D.J., Taryn, Shannon and Sean. She was predeceased by her sons, Peter and David; a daughter Linda; and daughter-in-law Patricia, Donald Jr's wife.

Betty was the owner of the Priceless Gift religious book and gift store for many years, and active throughout her life with many civic and church organizations in the region in a life devoted of love for others. She was a light to everyone she touched, especially those in need.

Nature and wildlife, in particular bird watching was a passion. She and beloved husband Donald instilled their love of nature into their children and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime for many years was league bowling and spending time with her best friend Cathie Gibson.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. Following her service, she will be buried at St. Patrick Cemetery in Mystic.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of caring for others in her memory to The WARM Center, 56 Spruce St. Westerly RI 02891 warmcenter.org.
Published in The Day on Feb. 19, 2020
