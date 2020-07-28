1/1
Elizabeth "Liz" Sibicky
Griswold - Elizabeth "Liz" (Russell) Sibicky, of Griswold passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born in New Britain and was the daughter of David and Frances (Vail) Russell.

Liz graduated from the Ona Wilcox School of Nursing, received her bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College, Maine, and received her master's degree in Adult Health Nursing from Quinnipiac University. Liz lovingly and passionately cared for her patients over her 40-year career in various roles as a labor and delivery nurse, nurse educator and leader, diabetes educator, and most recently as an APRN in endocrinology at The William W. Backus Hospital.

She was involved in the Boy Scouts of America with her children and served as Chairman of the Town of Griswold Ethics Committee. As an enthusiastic volunteer, she supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation Sunflowers for Wishes for 17 years and the Griswold Sunflower 6K.

Surviving her are her husband, Charles Sibicky Jr.; two sons, David and his wife Brandy of Griswold; and Christopher and his wife Stephanie of Mansfield, Mass.; two sisters, Linda Sniadack of Kensington and Ann Dilling of New Britain; an aunt, Hazel B. Vail of West Hartford; nine nieces and nephews; and two grandsons, Nathan and Jacob, who were the light of her life.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Griswold. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, at Pachaug Cemetery, 999 Voluntown Road, Griswold.

For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com

In lieu of flowers, in Liz's honor, please donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and/or give a donation of blood.

Published in The Day on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pachaug Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
July 27, 2020
Liz was an amazing nurse. She had a real passion for helping people. She was also a really kind and lovely person. Prayers for her husband and family.
Phyllis Chominski
Coworker
July 27, 2020
To Charlie and family, we are sorry for your loss. Will mIss Liz's infectious laugh. Liz, my husband Jim and I were at Sunflowers for Wishes from day one 17 years ago and every year have volunteered since. Will miss you greatly as will your family.
Jim and Wendy Molodich
Friend
July 27, 2020
Liz was such a beautiful soul. I loved her spirit, always made me feel so comfortable in her presence. Condolences to her family.
Heather
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear of Liz's passing. She was an exceptional and caring healthcare person, who we had an all too short, but wonderful relationship with. Our most sincere sympathy to her husband, sons, and to all of her family.. She will be sorely missed...
Charlie & Diana Lasch
July 27, 2020
Liz was such a compassionate person. She lovingly cared for my parents with every visit ending in a hug. She left you feeling that she really cared. She will be missed greatly.
Dawn Coughlin
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
Liz was my husband's dr. She was always so kind a beautiful person,we always got a hug before we left after a visit.the last time I saw her was at bigy around Thanksgiving and 1st thing she did was give me a long warm hug I will never forget her may she rest in piece.
Mary Cholewa
July 27, 2020
Lizzie was a great nurse, one to be emulated, for sure! Patients and co-workers loved her. She will be missed by so many! May God watch over her family and friends as they grieve their loss.
Kristin Scarlata
Friend
July 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Liz's passing. She was the person who could light a a room with her smile. Sincerely, Debbie Peck
July 27, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Lizzi as an Operating room nurse when she was in the LDRP unit. She was the best nurse ever! She had a great smile and gave the best hugs!! My sincere condolences to her entire family. She will be missed.
Susan Finkelstein
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Charlie, David & Chris,
I am so deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Liz! She was such a beautiful person, loved by many & will be missed.
Jennifer Leone
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
Liz was a joy to know. She was kind, compassionate and gave wonderful care to her patients. Her sense of humor would always put you at ease. I will miss her and I will keep her family in my prayers. God has called another Angel home.
Donna Brouillette
Friend
July 27, 2020
Dear Charlie and family, I am so sorry for your loss! Lizzi was such an amazing fun person . I will never forget the time we spent working at “New Britain General Hospital L and D” It was a pleasure to work when she was there. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kathy Cadotte Anderson
Friend
July 27, 2020
You were an amazing spirit full of laughter and love. You loved unconditionally! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm hugs. I know your resting. I Love You Lindura!
Dianaisy Chavez
Friend
