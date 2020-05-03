Elizabeth Sisk "Betty" Connors
1926 - 2020
Waterford - Elizabeth "Betty" Sisk Connors passed away peacefully in her sleep April 28, 2020. It has been very hard on the family as we could not see her due to our social distancing these days. Betty was born in Worcester, Mass. Dec. 26, 1926, and moved to Perry Street in New London with her parents, Walter and Emma Sisk and her brother Robert "Pop" Sisk.

She graduated from Williams Memorial Institute (WMI) and enjoyed attending their reunions until recently. She fell in love with her best friend, Donald Connors, whom she married in 1947, in Syracuse where Don attended college. They later moved to Groton and then to Fulmore Drive, Waterford where they raised their five children.

After Don retired, Betty and Don traveled in a motor home for three years, taking in all the sights the United States had to offer, including Alaska. They used to say they were in search of the best happy hour the USA could offer! They loved their shrimp for twenty-five cents and two-dollar cocktails. When family visited, happy hour haunts were the first place to go after getting off the plane. They finally settled in Cape Coral, Fla. where Betty got her pool. Our family loved to visit, and we did so in droves.

Mom was known for her red lipstick; she had to have it on at all times. She tried to force her daughters to wear it, while growing up, but to no avail. But the best memories are picnics at Rocky Neck and Devil's Hopyard, Mom's famous spaghetti sauce, major holidays at Fulmore Drive where the living room became a very large dining room and boating on the Niantic River with Patty and Bill's boat. After Don passed away in 1993, Mom volunteered at Hospice, as she remembered how kind they were in treating our father. She still continued to travel, cruising the Mediterranean and the Caribbean islands and visiting her daughters in California. We moved Mom up to Connecticut to be closer to the family four years ago. In the past few years, she loved riding in her son Don's convertible and traveling with her son Jimmy up and down the east coast. She loved going out with family to get clam chowder, Boston-style of course, lobster and a glass or two of red wine.

Betty is survived by her children: Deborah Connors of Waterford, Patty Carr and her husband Bill Carr, her "favorite son-in-law," he said, of Niantic, Donna Connors of San Diego, Calif., Donald Connors Jr. of Waterford and James "Jimmy" Connors of Cape Coral, Fla. She leaves behind her devoted grandchildren: Dana Carr and husband Brendan Yourell, Dylan Carr and wife Kim, Jordan Haleftiras and wife Simone, Sarah Scully and husband Pat, Caitlyn O'Hara and husband Mike, Brittany Robinson and husband Matt and Kelliann Connors of Waterford. Betty also had 15 great-grandchildren, one of which was born on her birthday, Dec. 26, but 90 years apart, Kinsley O'Hara.

A private graveside service will be conducted at St Mary's Cemetery in the Sisk-Connors plot. A celebration of her life will be planned in the summer for family and friends.

Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
St Mary’s Cemetery in the Sisk-Connors Plot
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh my all these familiar names and places and wonderful memories of a spirited fun lady. My sincerest sympathy as I am sure her passing will leave such a vacant spot in your family. Yet, somehow it will live on in all of you. Charlene Powers Zylstra
Charlene Zylstra
Friend
Jimmy and Donny, sorry to hear about your Moms passing especially during this time when you could not be by her side. My thoughts are with your family.
Jeff Lathrop
May the love of friends and family carry you through this time.
Robert and Janet Carr
Betty was our neighbor in Cape Coral for many years, Always friendly always said hi, she even came to our vacation cabin in the Carolina's with Jim. she had many stories to tell of her and Don travelling the US. We will miss her. God bless you Betty. Our condolences to the family.
Rod & Janet Morris
Neighbor
Love you mom, missing you now and forever. May you be in peace. Bless your kind sole. Say hi to dad for us when you see him, miss him too.
Donny Connors
Son
Red wine , red lipstick and dove soap ... all things that will, always , remind me of Betty . ❤
Beth Connors
Grandparent
