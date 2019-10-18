Home

Elizabeth "Betty" Stinehour

Elizabeth "Betty" Stinehour Obituary
Uncasville - Elizabeth "Betty" Stinehour, of Uncasville passed away Oct. 15, 2019, at the William Backus Hospital.

She was born in 1940 in Massachusetts, the only child of the late Antonio Tavares Ferreira and the late Laura C. Ferreira. She graduated from Fitchburg State College in 1962. Her teaching positions started in Swansea, Mass. and continued in New Jersey and Connecticut. She married Robert F. Stinehour Jr. in June of 1963 and together they had one son, Robert Anthony Stinehour.

Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Robert; son Robert Anthony and his wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Nathan E. Stinehour and Katelan L. DeJesus and her husband Jose and by all those she affected in her life.

Elizabeth "Betty" was proud to have been a pioneer in special education and enjoyed traveling both domestically and abroad.

Funeral Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of Betty's family.

To leave a message of condolence for Betty's family, please visit her memorial at www.montvillefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Montville Senior Center, 12 Maple Ave. Uncasville CT 06382.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019
