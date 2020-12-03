Groton - Elizabeth "Betty" (Murphy) Weller, 88, passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2020 at Fairview in Groton. She was born Oct. 12, 1932, on Staten Island, N.Y. to the late Joseph J. Murphy and Mary (Burke) Murphy.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Murphy and Joseph Murphy; and her husband George William Weller III. She is survived by daughter Mary Anne Carlin of Ledyard; son John C. Weller of Baton Rouge, La.; and grandson Ryan P. Carlin of Manhattan, N.Y.; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Betty was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines in the 1950s, where she met "her captain" George, and they married in 1956. Together they enjoyed raising a family in Demarest, N.J., spending summers at Groton Long Point and winters in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They moved to Ledyard in 1985 upon George's retirement from Eastern Airlines, and were active and devoted members of St. David's Episcopal Church in Gales Ferry where they formed many cherished friendships.
Betty was a fun, youthful and loving mother and grandmother to whom family, friends and faith were of paramount importance. Her sparkle will be missed, but we are buoyed by the knowledge that hers was a long and happy life full of blessings, and that she is now joyfully reunited in heaven with those she missed so dearly.
A burial of ashes will be held in the memorial garden at 1 p.m Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at St. David's Episcopal Church, located at 284 Stoddards Wharf Road, Gales Ferry. A reception will be held at St. David's in the summer once it is safe to gather.
