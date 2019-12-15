Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Woodward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Woods "Betsy" Woodward

Send Flowers
Elizabeth Woods "Betsy" Woodward Obituary
Lyme - Elizabeth "Betsy" Woods Woodward, 90, died in Chester Dec. 2, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Md., she became a champion glider pilot. From 1979 to 2014, she resided in a passive solar house of her own design on Salem Road in Lyme. Longtime activist in environmental causes and Democratic party affairs, she is survived by a brother Hiram; a sister Carol; and eleven nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Lyme, April 18, 2020, at a time and place to be announced.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -