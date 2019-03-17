Home

Ella Woods Obituary
Colchester - Ella (Hamel) Woods, 93, of Colchester, widow of the late Edward J. Woods, passed away Sunday Mar. 3, 2019. Mrs. Woods went to college later in life, earning a degree in accounting and worked in the field until her retirement. She loved being with her family and making new friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL. 60601. Care of private arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester.
Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019
